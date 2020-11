Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma (13) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List Monday.

The Biletnikoff Award annually honors the best wide receiver in college football.

Catching the attention of the @biletnikoffawrd 👊@erikezukanma has played his way onto the watch list honoring the nation’s top receiver. pic.twitter.com/kxgF5uxEMC — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 30, 2020

Ezukanma had the best game of his career against No. 23 Oklahoma State Saturday. He caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

On the season, the sophomore has 44 catches for 728 yards and six touchdowns. That is good for second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace.