Following largest case spike of COVID-19 in Lubbock, city officials provide update

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock held a press conference to release more details and information about the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health, said the 37 new cases confirmed on Sunday account for the largest spike in Lubbock since the first case was confirmed on March 17. For this reason, she encouraged citizens to “stay the course” when it comes to the public health guidelines.

She said these guidelines included washing your hands, staying home, social distancing and wearing a facial cover.

With two additional deaths also being reported on Sunday, Wells gave a few more details about the age ranges of those who have died from the virus. She said the youngest person in Lubbock to die from COVID-19 was in their 50’s.

Additionally, she said three people in their 60’s have died from the virus as well as another three in their 70’s. She said nine of the fatalities have been people over the age of 80.

In all, she said 72 people have recovered from the virus. This includes everyone who had a confirmed case within the first five days of the outbreak.

Wells said 85 residents of long term care or assisted living facilities have contracted the virus. She said 60 people who work at these facilities have also had confirmed cases. While many of the workers are recovering, she said the residents are having much more difficult time.

Of the 16 deaths so far in Lubbock or Lubbock County, 15 of them are associated with nursing homes, Wells said.

According to the city’s data, Dr. Ron Cook, the city’s public health authority, said Lubbock has a doubling rate of about three and half days. By doubling rate, Cook is talking about how long it takes to see cases in the community double.

He said this is for the community overall. For the nursing home community, it is faster. For the rest of the community, it is faster.

Although this rate is slower than areas on the east and west coast, Cook warned this may be because Lubbock is several days behind these places. He said these places are hopefully at their peaks.

Wells said the city would release more information about the latest confirmed cases later in the day on Monday. Stay with EvrerythingLubbock.com for the latest updates.