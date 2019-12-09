Live Now
Following loss to DePaul, Texas Tech still out of The AP Top 25

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

LUBBOCK, Texas – After picking up their third loss of the season last week to DePaul, Texas Tech remains out of the The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball.

The Red Raiders are currently 5-3 this season.

This is the second week Texas Tech has been out of poll.

Louisville, Kansas, Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan round out the new top five.

Texas Tech’s next game will be against the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday in New York City.

The game will be played at Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic at 6:00 p.m. CST.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.

