(Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).

The event is open to the public and all fully permitted food trucks are invited to participate.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to come enjoy the local food trucks, the City of Lubbock said.

November’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8 (weather permitting).

For more information, visit mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.