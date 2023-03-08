On Saturday March 11, more than a dozen food trucks owned exclusively by women will gather to fundraise for the YWCA. Free events will be on hand for area families including bouncers, face-painting, music, karaoke, giveaways and more. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. till the ladies sell out, all in honor of Women’s History Month.

The food truck lineup includes Yaya’s Place, Llano Cubano, The Spud Truck Lubbock, Mi Mesa, Rico Empanadas, Taqueria La Patrona, D’Lites Lubbock, Arctic Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream, Mijo’s The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro, Rollin’ Woodfired Pizza, Lemon Love and more.