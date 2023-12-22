LUBBOCK, Texas — Planning on traveling during the holidays? If you plan on going through the airport and want to bring homemade food back to your family, make sure you pack your food correctly.

TSA said anything that you can spill, spray, pour or pump is considered a liquid. The liquid would then be limited to 3.4 ounces. This includes mashed potatoes.

“A great way to think about it is that you can bring as many potatoes as you want in your carry-on luggage. Once they become mashed potatoes. They’re limited to 3.4 ounces,” Patricia Mancha, media spokesperson for TSA said.

TSA said you can bring items like tamales, pies and casseroles in your carry-on luggage, but just make sure they are packed properly so they don’t make a mess.

“We don’t want for someone to have food that’s spills all over someone else’s luggage or even for you. If you labored hard to make your best recipes you want to make sure that they arrive safely at their destination,” Mancha said.

TSA said packing your food right won’t just keep from making a mess, but it could keep your trip from being stressful.

TSA said they are seeing booked flights and full seats, and ask that you get to the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.