LUBBOCK, Texas — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced last Friday the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration has approved DAYBUE (Trofinetide) for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. DAYBUE is the first and only drug approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

According to Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that attacks one’s ability to communicate or move. It typically affects approximately 9,000 in the U.S.

Denay Hooks, of Lubbock said her daughter Hanna was diagnosed with the disorder when she was a year old. Hooks said her daughter was born with the disorder, but it did not show up until later on.

“She hit all of her milestones until the age of 1 and around 12 -13 months We started noticing some regressions,” Hooks said. “Over the course of the next two years, she went through an aggressive phase that continued and she lost a lot of her abilities.”

Dr. Bernhard Suter, a pediatric neurologist with the Baylor College of Medicine & Texas Children’s Hospital, described Rett Syndrome and what this can mean for those who have it.

“It was found to critically influence synapse development, the places where the brain cells really communicate with each other, so a very crucial point,” Dr. Suter said, “In a nutshell, I think this is a breakthrough not only for Rett, but for the whole field of rare neurodevelopmental disorders.”

Brendan Teehan, with Acadia said caregivers, parents, and patients are eager to begin the process, and they may be able to as early as the end of April.

“Patients can be engaging with their healthcare professionals in the middle of April, we will be out in front of physicians the week of the 17th of April and then we expect the product to be available for shipment by the end of April,” Teehan said. “So, a very short period of time to be able to get products sent to patients.”

Even Denay, who says Hannah herself will hopefully get the green light to begin Daybue, said it wouldn’t have been possible with those in the Rett community who trailblazed the way.

“Most of all, I want to thank the individuals with Rett syndrome and their families who participate in these trials, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation, so we have a debt of gratitude to their commitment and their perseverance and pioneering this amazing historic moment,” Denay said.

For more information on DAYBUE click here. You can also click here for more details.