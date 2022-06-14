Mia White, owner of YaYa’s Place in Lubbock, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about her fast-growing small business.

The wife, mother and grandmother said her business started with feeding her own family while her husband was deployed, and expanded to serving friends when news of her delicious food spread.

Her home-cooked soul food is now in demand across Lubbock, from premiere area organizations, to families and more. She works every Saturday at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Tripp’s Restaurant Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For bookings, call or text Mia at 806-441-1154. For her full story, click on the link above.