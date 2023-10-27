LOCKNEY, Texas — In a historic event for Lockney ISD, the Longhorn marching band has advanced to the UIL State competition for the first time ever, the band announced in a social media post.

According to the UIL website’s itinerary, the band is scheduled to perform at 9:15 a.m. at the San Antonio Alamodome for the State competition on Halloween.

The head band director, Dr. Robert Rumbelow, told EverythingLubbock.com the “trajectory looked promising” for the band’s success this school year and that “together, we all made this happen.”

Back in 2022, Lockney ISD hired Dr. Rumbelow as the new band director, according to an article from the Floyd County Record. The article mentioned that Dr. Rumbelow joined Lockney after achieving previous UIL Marching Contest success at Plains and Crosbyton ISD, signifying a fresh start for the band.

This fresh start has evidently translated to their success in this year’s UIL run. Rumbelow, however, did not want all the credit. He said the band couldn’t have done it without the school board or Superintendent making new equipment a priority.

“Everybody was both super excited but also a little relieved,” said Rumbelow. “We’re just happy to be there.”

The band will perform “The Space Odyssey,” an outer-space adventure based on sounds of 80s rock bands composed by Rumbelow himself, just for the show.

The community is excited and has been very supportive, Rumbelow said. One community member even took to Facebook, saying that the band would appreciate any monetary support ahead of the trip.

If you are interested in helping, donations can be made to the Longhorn Band’s Venmo – @LockneyBand, Cashapp – $LockneyBandBoosters, Happy State Bank by telling the teller that your donation is “STATE BOUND” or by giving donations at the Lockney ISD Administration office.