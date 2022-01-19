Forever Family: Meet Tamyah

Always on the move, 15-year-old Tamyah is smart, confident, and sporty. She enjoys playing volleyball and softball. When she is not working on her latest skills, you can find Tamyah getting lost in different arts and crafts. She loves all things hot and spicy food, and wants to go to cosmetology school to help others feel confident and beautiful.

“It took me a long time to realize I am beautiful the way that I am,” Tamyah said. “Just be yourself. Don’t worry about what other people think. Focus on yourself and what you enjoy doing.