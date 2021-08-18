Forever Family: Saint Francis Ministries

Founded in 1945, Saint Francis Ministries is the community-based care provider for Region 1 of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Their mission is to provide hope and healing to children and families within the 41-county area of the Texas panhandle.

Erin Baxter, the community outreach adviser for Saint Francis Ministries, said community-based care, traditional for foster care has been redesigned to take a more proactive approach and provide knowledge and resources to families in the area with the hopes of limiting the number of child removals.

“It’s taking the existing concept of foster and working on fixing parts of the broken system,” Baxter said. “We will never leave anyone hanging. Whether it’s the child, foster parent or biological parent, we are here to offer them support.”

Sadly, Baxter said Region 1 sees a higher rate of abuse and neglect, which she contributed to a lack of resources.

“There are fewer mental health resources here and fewer addiction recovery resources here,” Baxter explained. “Those resources lie within bigger cities around the state, and Lubbock and Amarillo are the two biggest cities in our region, so we are limited on resources.”

About Saint Francis Ministries

Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMTexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below:

Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org, on Facebook at @SFMTexas, and Instagram at @saintfrancistexas.