LUBBOCK, Texas — Burle Pettit, former editor of the Lubbock Avalanche Journal, died early Sunday at the age of 87.

According to Lubbockonline.com, Pettit, a native of Moran, joined the newspaper as a sports writer in 1960. He was named A-J executive sports editor in 1966 and was promoted to managing editor in 1973. Pettit was executive editor in 1989, and editor in the latter half of the 1990’s. He was later named editor emeritus.

“Throughout his tenure, Pettit stressed accuracy in stories, fairness to sources and thoroughness in reporting,” Lubbockonline.com said.

Funeral services were still pending Sunday.