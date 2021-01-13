Former area educator arrested on indecency with child charges

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — A former educator from various schools in the local area was arrested Tuesday on charges of indecency with a child by contact.

Around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd Rutledge, 59, of Whitharral, who had a warrant out for indecency with a child by contact, according to Hockley County Sheriff, Ray Scripps.

The Hockley County jail said Rutledge was released on bond Wednesday.

According to Rutledge’s Facebook page, Rutledge started working at Levelland Junior High from 2000 to 2002. In 2002, Rutledge began working in Whitharral ISD until 2009. From 2009 to 2014, Rutledge worked for Lazbuddie High School, his Facebook page said.

In 2014, Rutledge left Lazbuddie High School and began working at Petersburg High School until he left and began working at Littlefield Junior High School in 2015.