LUBBOCK, Texas — Brian Brisendine was sentenced to 144 months – or 12 years – in federal prison Thursday. The former director and chair of the Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation admitted in March to possessing child pornography.

Brisendine, 43, was arrested in January. He admitted to viewing between 5,000 and 10,000 images and videos of child pornography over the years, according to court documents.

Brisendine was also sentenced to a 15-year supervised release term after his prison sentence is finished.

As of Thursday, Brisendine was in the Lubbock County Detention Center.