Former Coronado art teacher sentenced to more than 4 years in prison

Scott Riley Hall, via Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Scott Riley Hall was sentenced to over four years in prison Friday for Use of Interstate Facilities to Transport Information About a Minor, according to court documents.

Hall, 40, was also ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.

Hall was arrested in October 2018 after it was discovered he was in a sexual relationship with a minor. The minor was a student of his at Coronado High School, according to court records. He admitted to the relationship to police, saying he had fallen in love with a 16-year-old.

