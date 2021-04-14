Former Coronado coach taken off life support, lost his life after ‘high-risk’ Navy training

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former Coronado High School strength and conditioning coach passed away Tuesday after becoming unresponsive during high-risk military training, according to a Navy official.

Navy Airman Nathan Burke, 30, became unresponsive while training in Pensacola, Florida, on April 5. According to the Navy, Burke was taken to a hospital and placed on life support.

Coronado posted about Burke’s incident on April 7 and asked for people’s thoughts and prayers.

“He worked with a lot of our Mustang athletes and made a huge impact in their lives,” the post said. “We want him to know we are pulling for him!”

His father posted about his death on Facebook and said Burke was an organ donor. He said the Navy Air Rescue Swimmer motto was, ‘So others may live,’ and that Burke would continue living by the mantra through organ donation.

“We were told that Nathan could be giving the gift of life to as many as 150 people,” his father said in the post.

His father said his family intends to honor Burke with athletic scholarships.