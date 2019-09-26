Former elected officials tour Citizens Tower, the new city hall

LUBBOCK, Texas- On Thursday, the City of Lubbock hosted former mayors and councilmembers for a tour of Citizens Tower, the new city hall.

The 11-story Citizens Tower will include new council chambers, offices, and an improved LP&L customer service center.

Councilmember Steve Massengale, who also serves as chair of the city’s facilities committee, said the new building gives them a chance to consolidate a majority of the city’s departments.

“This will create a synergy at city hall,” Massengale said.

The budget for the project is $64.5 million. This was a major issue for the council but eventually agreed on the necessary funding, according to officials.

“We wanted a building that would be easy to maintain, accessible to the public, and most importantly, stick to the budget that we told citizens,” said councilmember Latrelle Joy.

As for the current city hall, South Plains College has plans to acquire it and open an academic center once the city moves out.

Massengale believes it was humbling to give former elected officials an exclusive look at the new facilities.

“It was great to share the vision and the new home for the city of Lubbock,” Massengale said. “I think they were very pleased with what they saw today.”

The city anticipates to begin the process of moving in November with hopes to hold the tower’s first council meeting by the end of the year.