LUBBOCK, Texas — James Timothy “Tim” Norman, who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against his nephew, was sentenced to life in federal prison, EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, Fox2 reported on Thursday.

Norman was found guilty in September 2022 after he was accused of hiring someone to kill Andre Montgomery Jr., 21, and trying to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy.

James Timothy “Tim” Norman

Montgomery was a former student at Estacado High school in Lubbock. He graduated high school in St. Louis, where he had launched a music career. Montgomery’s family, including his mother and his brother Darren Griggs spoke with EverythingLubbock.com in 2016.

“Hopefully one day we’ll have our closure, and to answer the biggest question which is ‘why?’ Why’d this happen to him?” said Griggs.

Norman was a former star of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a reality TV show based around a popular St. Louis restaurant founded by Robbie Montgomery, Norman’s mother and Andre’s grandmother.

The convicted trigger man, Travell Anthony Hill, was sentenced to 32 years in prison. The woman accused of luring Andre to his death, Terica Ellis, was sentenced to three years in prison in January.