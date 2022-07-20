LUBBOCK, Texas — A former FBI employee who now lives in Lubbock filed a lawsuit Tuesday against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Department of Justice and the FBI for unlawful employment practices and sex discrimination, according to court documents.

Katia Litton worked for the FBI as a Special Agent. In September 2010, her and three other FBI agents – including her husband Matthew Litton – were arrested and accused of lying about medications they took, including steroids and human growth hormones, the lawsuit said.

The charges were dismissed later that year, according to the lawsuit.

After being arrested, Litton was suspended without pay from the FBI until January 2012. She was reinstated in February 2012.

The lawsuit claimed she was not given backpay for the time she was suspended between September 2010 and January 2012.

In September 2014, the FBI decided to terminate Litton, but she appealed the decision. She also filed an employment discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the lawsuit said.

She was reinstated again in March 2017. The lawsuit claimed Litton’s first check after being reinstated did not include backpay for her 2010 and 2014 suspensions.

After complaining to human resources at the FBI, Litton received backpay for her 2014 suspension, the lawsuit said. She did not get backpay for the 2010 suspension, however.

Katia and Matthew Litton’s story made national headlines in 2010 when the two were arrested. Additionally, the two were featured in a 2013 Washington Post article where they said the medications at the center of the 2010 arrests were part of their attempts to have a baby.