Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush visits Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush was a guest speaker at the Lubbock Women’s Club.

Bush’s speech titled ‘One Person Can Make a Difference: Confronting Today’s Global Health Challenges’ touched on the biggest obstacles healthcare is up against.

Bush primarily discussed the need for leadership and how important it is to get young people involved.

“I’m excited to talk about the Global Health Corp. Which is the organization I founded over ten years ago,” said Bush. “We work with young leaders from around the world, and they go through our program focusing on leadership and global health.”

Bush also mentioned that the pandemic has inspired many people to join the cause and be involved with the organization’s efforts.

“This past year with covid has shown why we need great young leaders, and why we need great leaders in general, working to solve global health issues,” said Bush.

The COVID-19 virus devastated the country and put health care as a top priority. Bush said it highlighted and reshaped the narrative around health care and the need for crisis prevention.

“I think the narrative is incredibly clear why health matters, and I hope we use this moment to really effect change and to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Bush.

Global Health Corps advocates for leadership skills, training programs and building strong communication to assist in solving health care issues internationally.