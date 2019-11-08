Former football player for Matt Wells at Utah State charged with and sued for serial rape

LUBBOCK, Texas — Torrey Green, a former Utah State University football player, has been convicted of serial rape and sentenced to 26 years in prison, according to The Daily Beast.

More recently a woman claiming to be one of his victims filed a lawsuit against him in federal court. Green played under coach Matt Wells when Wells was also at Utah State. Wells has since come to Texas Tech.

In October 2014, a student told her professor and the Title IX office that she was raped by Green, but according to federal documents, the school failed to investigate that claim.

Then in January 2015, another student at USU said she was sexually assaulted by Green and reported it to her dorm supervisor who notified the Utah state Title IX, according to the complaint.

Five months later in June 2015, The Daily Beast reported that Green sexually assaulted another student who reported it to two university agencies including the Title IX office, according to the lawsuit.

This student was told, according to The Daily Beast, “that the university had already received multiple accusations of sexual assault perpetrated by Green.”

Another sexual assault occurred in November 2015, and according to the lawsuit, this encounter was also reported to Title IX.

“At no point did Utah State actively investigate Green and the accusations made against him,” the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, Matt Wells, the former head coach of the Utah State football team, documented meeting with Green to discuss the allegations.

Following the conversation with Wells, Green was allowed to continue playing football as a student and went on to sign an NFL contract after graduation, according to the lawsuit.

Two survivors of Green’s sexual assault stated that not only did a dangerous environment exist at the university, but it was also tolerated.

A law firm that Utah State hired in 2016 to conduct a third-investigation into how the reports were handled found “egregious flaws.”

Green maintained his innocence and broke down in tears as survivors testified against him, according to The Daily Beast.

