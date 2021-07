SHALLOWATER, Texas — On Thursday night, Brad Davis confirmed to KLBK Sports that he has been approved by the school board and will serve as Shallowater’s new offensive coordinator.

Davis previously was the head football coach at Frenship high school where he spent 31 years with the Tigers, 20 as an assistant coach and 11 as the head coach.

Davis then went on to coach at Grandview High School and retired after the led the team to the 3A Division I State Championship in December 2018.