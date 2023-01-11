Image of Amy Gilly from Hale Co. Sheriff’s Office

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury in Lubbock on Wednesday indicted a former Hale Center ISD teacher, Amy Gilly, 46, on a charge of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, according to federal court records.

Officials initially released details about allegations of “an improper student/teacher relationship” in December.

“A warrant was obtained December 20, 2022 for Amy Gilly, 46, for Improper relationship between educator/student and she was arrested the same day and booked into the Hale County Jail,” a press release from the Hale County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Gilly’s Facebook account, she was a teacher at the high school.

As of Wednesday, Gilly was at the Hale County jail on a $20,000 bond.