Former high school coach, Ybarra, claims innocence in child indecency case

NEW DEAL, Texas — The attorney for Jason Ybarra, Chuck Lanehart, issued a statement on Wednesday morning, saying Ybarra is innocent. Ybarra was indicted Tuesday on the charge of indecency with a child.

The case dated back to 2020 when Ybarra was in his early 20s. The young woman who came forward would have been 15 at the time, according to court records.

Lanehart said the indictment contains “legal fiction” and “Jason maintains his innocence.”

Ybarra resigned in September after coaching the New Deal ISD high school baseball team to a state championship. The letter did not say why. New Deal issued a statement wherein Ybarra was not named. It said a staff member “inappropriately engaged [a student] in a texting and physical relationship during the 2010 school year.”

Ybarra’s attorney, Chuck Lanehart, issued the following statement:

Jason Ybarra vigorously denies the allegations contained in the indictment filed against him yesterday, November 30, 2021. He will enter a plea of not guilty and looks forward to his day in court.

It should be noted that the date alleged in the indictment, January 13, 2021, is a ‘legal fiction:’ Jason is not accused of committing a crime in 2021. Texas law allows an indictment to allege any date of offense that falls within the statute of limitations, and there is no statute of limitations for the offense of indecency with a child. In reality, the allegation is 11 years old: the complainant told investigators this year the offense took place in 2010.

Jason became aware of a complaint filed against him in advance of the indictment and turned himself in to authorities. He posted bail in the amount of $50,000 on November 17 and was released.

Again, Jason maintains his innocence.