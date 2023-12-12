IDALOU, Texas — Former Idalou High School senior Landon Reeves was named the 2023 Fred Mitchell Outstanding Placekicker Award winner.

According to the official award website, the award is provided to the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker among more than 750 FCS, Division II, III, NAIA, and NJCAA football teams.

The Fred Mitchell Award was given to Reeves for “his excellence on the football field for the 2023 season.

“Reeves’ exceptional kicking performances and dedicated commitment to community service make him a worthy recipient in the eyes of our Selection Committee,” Fred Mitchell said.

Reeves said he was “in shock” and “very grateful for the people” who have been around him, including his community Idalou.

Reeves previously played for Texas Tech University and now plays for the Ottawa University of Arizona.