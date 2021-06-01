Former LCS president caught by wife taking child pornography of 15-year-old girl takes deal, court records reveal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Lubbock Christian Schools president Tye Rogers was caught recording child pornography of a 15-year-old girl, according to federal court records released Tuesday.

In or around October 2020, Rogers’ wife caught him “surreptitiously taking photographs of a 15-year-old minor female as she was naked in the bathroom preparing to take a shower,” court records said.

Rogers admitted to his wife that he took several photographs and videos of the child in the bathroom, according to court records.

A colleague later confronted Rogers and asked if his wife had caught him “on his hands and knees” taking pictures of a minor.

“Rogers dropped his head and responded: ‘yes, I did that, I guess I should resign,’ or words to that effect,” court records said.

Rogers also admitted to using his phone to possess child pornography.

In November 2020, LCS reported that Rogers was no longer affiliated with the school after an “internal investigation.”

“Mr. Roger’s [sic] departure from LCS was a result of an internal investigation into an event that occurred off school premises and not at a school-sponsored activity,” the school said at the time.

The internal investigation revealed an investigation into Rogers by Child Protective Services, LCS said.

Rogers accepted a plea deal on Tuesday, which is why new court records were released. If a judge accepts the deal, Rogers will face up to 10 years in federal prison.

The following is an excerpt of court documents:

2. In or around October 2020, Rogers’s wife caught him surreptitiously taking photographs of a 15-year-old minor female as she was naked in the bathroom preparing to take a shower. Rogers was doing this by holding his cell phone under the opening at the bottom of the bathroom door. Rogers later admitted to his wife that he took several photographs and videos of the child in the bathroom. Rogers later deleted them.

3. After learning of this, Rogers was confronted by a colleague of his from work. The colleague asked Rogers if his wife had caught him on his hands and knees taking a picture of a minor female. Rogers dropped his head and responded: “yes, I did that, I guess I should resign,” or words to that effect.

4. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant to search the contents of Rogers’s iPhone. A forensic search of the phone revealed that he had recently cleared the phone of its contents and no photographs or videos of evidentiary value were located.

5. Rogers admits that he used his Apple iPhone cell phone to possess child pornography. Rogers further admits that cell phone is subject to forfeiture pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 2253(a) and does not contest or challenge that forfeiture.