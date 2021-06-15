Former LCS president ordered to house arrest, other conditions after plea deal for child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas– A former Lubbock Christian Schools president was ordered to house arrest on Monday after he was caught recording child pornography of a 15-year-old girl, previous court records said.

In or around October 2020, Tye Rogers’ wife caught him “surreptitiously taking photographs of a 15-year-old minor female as she was naked in the bathroom preparing to take a shower,” court records said.

Rogers admitted to his wife that he took several photographs and videos of the child in the bathroom, according to court records.

Rogers accepted a plea deal earlier this month, and he could face up to 10 years in prison, according to federal court documents.

Along with the house arrest conditions, Rogers must report to his probation office, must continue to actively seek employment, must surrender a passport if he has one and cannot travel outside the northern district of Texas, among other conditions.

A judge’s order said Rogers must remain at home except for a list of approved activities.

Rogers posted bail in lieu of bonds at $15,000, according to court records.