Former LCS president ordered to house arrest, other conditions after plea deal for child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Tye Rogers from 2016 press release

LUBBOCK, Texas– A former Lubbock Christian Schools president was ordered to house arrest on Monday after he was caught recording child pornography of a 15-year-old girl, previous court records said.

In or around October 2020, Tye Rogers’ wife caught him “surreptitiously taking photographs of a 15-year-old minor female as she was naked in the bathroom preparing to take a shower,” court records said.

Rogers admitted to his wife that he took several photographs and videos of the child in the bathroom, according to court records.

Rogers accepted a plea deal earlier this month, and he could face up to 10 years in prison, according to federal court documents.

RELATED STORY: Former LCS president caught by wife making child pornography of 15-year-old girl takes deal, court records reveal

Along with the house arrest conditions, Rogers must report to his probation office, must continue to actively seek employment, must surrender a passport if he has one and cannot travel outside the northern district of Texas, among other conditions.

A judge’s order said Rogers must remain at home except for a list of approved activities.

Rogers posted bail in lieu of bonds at $15,000, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar