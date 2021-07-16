Former LCS President Tye Rogers jailed, will await sentencing for child porn charges

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Lubbock Christian School President Tye Rogers was jailed in the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday to await sentencing for child pornography charges. He had previously pleaded guilty in June.

Rogers, 56, was removed from his position at LCS in November 2020, after his wife caught him “surreptitiously taking photographs of a 15-year-old minor female as she was naked in the bathroom preparing to take a shower,” court records said.

Rogers filed a motion to continue being released pending sentencing, but it was denied. In the motion, Rogers argued that he has taken responsibility for his actions.

Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced September 30, 2021.