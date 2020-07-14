Former leader of neo-Nazi group connected to gun crime in Post pleads guilty to ‘swatting’

This photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office shows John C. Denton, founder and former leader of a neo-Nazi group who has pleaded guilty to conspiring to place hoax phone calls targeting an African American church, a Cabinet official, journalists and others. Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, faces up to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in federal court in Alexandria to conspiring to transmit threats. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — The former leader of a neo-Nazi group who had ties to a gun crime in West Texas pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday.

John C. Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas near Houston pleaded guilty to conspiring to make hoax phone calls, or “swatting,” targeting an African American church, according to a Cabinet official, journalists and others.

Denton’s ties to the Lubbock area come via two men; his roommate, Kaleb Cole and another member of his same neo-Nazi group, Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh.

Cole was driving a car that was pulled over in Garza County in November, leading to the arrest of Bruce-Umbaugh, who is a member of the radical neo-Nazi group known as the AtomWaffen Division (AWD).

Bruce-Umbaugh was the passenger in the car, and he later pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and a controlled substance in a federal court in Lubbock.

Denton faces up to five years in prison for conspiring to make the threats. Prosecutors said he was the leader of the AWD.

Cole was arrested in February for a separate conspiracy. He and his co-conspirators are accused of cyberstalking and sending threatening posters which contained Swastikas to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League.