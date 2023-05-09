WARNING: The details that follow are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LEVELLAND, Texas — Former Levelland High School employee, Justin Anthony Ochoa, 32, was indicted and accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a student, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Ochoa was charged with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student.

Court documents stated that Ochoa sent messages that showed him “masturbating with the intent to commit the offense of sexual assault and/or prohibited sexual conduct to a person who was enrolled in Levelland High School.”

The incident occurred in February of 2022, according to court records. As of Tuesday, Ochoa was not listed on the school’s website.

EverythingLubbock.com invited the Levelland Independent School District to provide a comment. Check back for updates.