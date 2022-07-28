LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association is raising money for former firefighter Scott Nesbitt and his family after they were involved in a wreck on July 6.

The Nesbitt’s were traveling on Interstate 10 near a construction zone when a tractor trailer failed to slow down, colliding into his wife Mona’s car killing her and their granddaughter within minutes.

“I had about 10 minutes that I could talk to her until I felt her pulse go away,” Scott recalled, “I was pulling off the highway, I was thinking ‘God don’t let this happen’ and then when it happened after 27 years on the fire service, I turned off the emotions and just went into that mode of doing what had to be done until there was nothing else that I could do.”

Scott and Mona, married for 25 years and both active members of the Lubbock community. “She was loving, she loved to serve the community, she volunteered at Covenant and with the Catholic church, she loved to bake pies, cookies, cakes for fire stations,” said Scott.

Mona now leaves behind a legacy of serving others, a message that Scott hopes can be carried on.

“That’s where she was happiest, when she could be in the kitchen, making something that was going to bring a smile to somebody’s face. We need to hate less. love more, demand the best of ourselves and each other and serve your community,” said Scott.

Scott also hopes people are able to use their story as a reminder of safe driving, “There are accidents and accidents are gonna happen. But how many accidents could be prevented if we just paid attention?”

You can donate to help the Nesbitt family at their GoFundMe here.