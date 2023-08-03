LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, South Plains College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest building, the SPC Lubbock Downtown Center at 1625 13th Street.

A press release said the 101,000 building was remodeled for SPC’s Arts and Sciences Courses. It will be the fifth center for the college and will have 46 classrooms.

The campus “…will continue to offer the long-standing tradition of providing quality and affordable educational opportunities to the city of Lubbock,” according to the press release.