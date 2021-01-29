Former Lubbock-Cooper star Nehemiah Martinez enrolls at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Lubbock-Cooper football star Nehemiah Martinez is staying in the Hub City.

A Texas Tech official confirmed Friday that Martinez has enrolled at Texas Tech. He is also listed on the team’s online football roster.

Martinez graduated from Lubbock-Cooper in 2020 and committed to the Air Force Academy. Martinez was enrolled in the Academy’s prep school before reopening his recruitment, he said on Twitter.

While at Lubbock-Cooper, Martinez played running back and wide receiver. As a senior, he helped the Pirates reach the Class 5A-Division 2 Semifinals, where they were eliminated by Aledo.

He was named the Class 5A-District 3 MVP after the season.

Martinez joins Coronado’s Imari Jones as local players choosing to stay home and play for Texas Tech. Jones committed to be a Red Raider on Tuesday.

