Former Lubbock elementary teacher takes plea deal for inappropriate video

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cody Lee Taylor, a former Lubbock-Cooper ISD elementary school teacher, pleaded guilty on Thursday for invasive visual recording.

Taylor was sentenced to two years of state jail, however, the sentence was suspended. If he serves five years of probation successfully, he will not have to serve the two years behind bars.

An arrest warrant in March 2019 said two girls made an outcry to teachers at Lubbock Cooper North Elementary School.

“The girls were crying and visibly shaking,” the arrest warrant said. “[The girls] reported that the Defendant was taking pictures of them with a camera under a table, and that they were scared of him.”

The warrant said a deleted video on Taylor’s smart phone was recovered. The warrant said it seemed to show the crotch of a student in a classroom.

The warrant said under questioning Taylor admitted to looking for child pornography when he was younger.

