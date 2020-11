SAN ANTONIO — Former Lubbock High School boys basketball coach Matt Embry was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, the school confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Tuesday.

Please pray for Basketball Coach Embry and his family. He was airlifted to San Antonio last night — Westerner Football (@WesternerFB) November 3, 2020

Embry is battling COVID-19.

Embry took over the varsity boys basketball team in 2016 and stepped down after the 2019-20 season.

He came to Lubbock High from Pampa.