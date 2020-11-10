Former Lubbock High basketball coach Matt Embry passes away

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Former Lubbock High boys basketball coach Matt Embry passed away Monday, Lubbock ISD said in an email.

Embry passed away in a San Antonio hospital after a lengthy illness, per LISD.

“Coach Embry was deeply respected and loved by his colleagues, students, athletes, and families he served,” LISD superintendent Kathy Rollo said in the email. “We send our deepest condolences and prayers to his family. Lubbock ISD counselors are available to give support and comfort to all Lubbock ISD staff and students who are affected by this situation.”

Embry took over the boys basketball coaching job at Lubbock High in 2016 and stepped away after last season. He came from Pampa.