RALLS, Texas — According to a social media post, Ralls Independent School District hired a new high school principal who formerly worked at Lubbock ISD.

“We would like to introduce you to our new High School Principal, Kristen Brown,” the post read in part. “We are so excited to have her join our Jackrabbit Family! Please help us welcome her!”

Photo courtesy: Lubbock ISD

Kristen Brown was listed as the Academic Dean of Irons Middle School on LISD’s website.

EverythingLubbock.com attempted to reach out to Ms. Brown for comment. We will update this story if she reaches back out.