Former Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. E.C. Leslie passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas (press release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District. Dr. E.C. Leslie, a longtime educator and former Lubbock ISD superintendent, passed away this afternoon at the age of 88.

Dr. Leslie served Lubbock ISD for more than 30 years. He began his career in 1957 as an American History teacher and baseball coach at Lubbock High School. In 1961 he became the counselor at Lubbock High and later served as the school’s assistant principal and principal. After serving as the principal at Lubbock High for four years, Dr. Leslie became the assistant superintendent for Lubbock ISD. In 1984, he was named superintendent and he served in that role until his retirement in 1989.

Prior to his career in Lubbock ISD, Leslie signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the age of 19 and played on their minor league team for two years. He left baseball in 1952 to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He returned to baseball after the way and played for two additional years in the minor leagues. It was during his time with the Lubbock Hubbers that Leslie decided to make Lubbock his home.



Earlier this year, Dr. Leslie was recognized for his service to Lubbock ISD when the Lubbock High School Westerner baseball field was named in his honor. The video presentation created for the event can be viewed here.

