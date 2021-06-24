Former Lubbock man captured in Arkansas after wanted for shooting of North Texas police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas– A former Lubbock man was captured in Arkansas after he was wanted in connection with the shooting of a Texas police officer June 13.

Royce Edward Wood, 43, of Azle and formerly of Lubbock, was captured in Batesville, Arkansas Thursday morning by U.S. Marshals, according to a social media post from the Wise County Messenger.

Along with Wood was his girlfriend, Tiffany Caswell, and according to the Messenger, was also arrested along with Wood.

A Blue Alert was issued last week after the Rhome Police Department pulled over Wood and a woman on a motorcycle for a traffic stop.

When Wood got off his bike, he fired “a couple of shots” at officers and shot one officer in the leg,

