Former Lubbock mayor Jim Granberry passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Lubbock mayor Jim Granberry, who helped the city recover from a deadly tornado in 1970, has died, current Mayor Dan Pope said Sunday.

“Denise and I are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lubbock Mayor, Jim Granberry,” Pope wrote on Facebook. “While he was the youngest Mayor to lead our city, more importantly, he lead us through the aftermath and rebuilding of our city following the May 11, 1970 tornado. We honor his life and will never forget his service to our city.”

The deadly tornado ripped through downtown Lubbock on May 11, 1970, killing 26 people and destroying parts of the community.

“We had no idea that anything like this was in the making,” Granberry said to EverythingLubbock.com in May. “It was, absolutely astonishing at the amount of damage that was done. The street signs were blown down, I went out and proclaimed a city emergency.”

Granberry served as Lubbock’s mayor from 1970-1972, according to Wikipedia.