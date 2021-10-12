Former Lubbock nurse practitioner sentenced, admitted to recording women in bathroom

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock judge sentenced a former Lubbock nurse practitioner Tuesday after victims asked in court for him to be held accountable for his actions. The sentence included two years in state jail that were suspended to five years community supervision, as well as 30 days in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Zakri Redding, 32, admitted to filming four women in his house while they were naked. He was originally arrested in November 2019.

The sentence means if Redding stays out of trouble for five years, he will not have to serve the two years in state jail.

An arrest warrant said Redding was “both predatory and opportunistic” in his attempts to get video of women while they were in the bathroom of his home.

Redding’s wife said he lost his job as a pediatric nurse practitioner at University Medical Center when he was arrested. However, she said she didn’t feel uncomfortable with him being around children.

One victim said she has trust issues after finding out she had been recorded by Redding. Another victim said she became paranoid after finding out and no longer trusted her own judgment about anybody.

Redding will start his 30 days in county jail October 18.