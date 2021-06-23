Former Lubbock official ordered to self-surrender, must stay in jail until sentencing

Justin Musgraves, image provided by City of Lubbock in August, 2020 at the time of his appointment to Deputy Director of Emergency Management.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former City of Lubbock official, who pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography in May, has been ordered to self-surrender Friday, according to court documents. He will then stay in custody until he is sentenced in September.

Justin Musgraves was the deputy director of Emergency Management for the City of Lubbock. According to court documents, he was found with thousands of images and/or videos of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Musgraves filed a motion June 18 in an effort to stay out on bond until sentencing.

In the most recent hearing, Musgraves was ordered by the judge to self-surrender Friday, June 25 by noon, court documents said.

Sentencing will occur September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Musgraves faces up to 20 years in prison.