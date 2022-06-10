BOSSIER PARISH, Louisiana – A former Lubbock pastor, sued by church members at First Baptist Church of Bossier in Louisiana, was ordered in May to turn over financial records dating from 2013, according to sister station KTAL/KMSS.

The lawsuit was filed in March and claimed senior pastor Brad Jurkovich spent church funds on unapproved projects, such as diverting money for missions to the Conservative Baptist Network, according to KTAL/KMSS.

Jurkovich was the founding pastor of Victory Life Church in Lubbock and became the pastor at First Baptist Church in Bossier in 2014.

On Wednesday, Jurkovich released a statement and called the lawsuit “an attempt by former members” to litigate an internal church dispute.

The lawsuit accused Jurkovich of using church funds to send $100,000 to the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, according to court documents.

The lawsuit claimed Jurkovich attempted to get Victory Life Church to make a similar endowment.