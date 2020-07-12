Former Lubbock pastor would like to get out of prison. Here’s why.

LUBBOCK, Texas — James Cornell Clark of Lubbock petitioned a federal judge to let him out of prison.

He was convicted of fraud and money laundering in January 2008. His sentence was just short of 20 years.

“… In December 2007, Rev. Clark was also found guilty of importing an alien for immoral purposes. Clark is the former pastor of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church on Cedar Avenue in Lubbock,” a statement from federal prosecutors at the time said.

More specifically, Clark met a woman in Kenya in 2005. Court records said he arranged for her to travel to the United States and enroll at South Plains College in Levelland. Court records said Clark threatened to have her deported if she did not have sex with him.

In a hand-written motion, Clark said he is now 68 years old. He claimed to have suffered a foot amputation and other effects of diabetes. He claimed to have suffered a stroke, high blood pressure and kidney problems.

Clark also wrote, “Therefore the petitioner is at high risk for lethal consequences of the COVID-19 virus here at FMC [Federal Medical Center] Lexington with more than 9 deaths and some 300 known cases at this institution.”

He claimed to have served 72.4 percent of his prison sentence and is eligible for a sentence reduction under a law called the First Step Act.

Clark also asked that he be allowed to relocate to New York, Washington, Detroit, or Ghana, Africa – or South Africa.