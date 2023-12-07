LUBBOCK, Texas — Greg Stevens, the former Chief of Police for the Lubbock Police Department was named on Thursday as the new executive director of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Stevens was voted for unanimously on Wednesday by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for the position of executive director.

Stevens was with the Lubbock Police Department for 27 years, including his years as the chief of police for the department from 2015 to 2019. Stevens left LPD to become the chief of police for the Rockport Police Department.

“I want to say how humbled I am by the selection, I truly am,” Stevens said. “I grew up wanting really nothing more than to become a police officer. That was my life’s goal.”

He continued to say that after he got into a Lubbock police car in 1992, his “goal was accomplished and truly everything since then has been icing on the cake.”

“Today I sit here and I take all of this in. I’m blessed. I can’t say enough how much I appreciate the support from colleagues across the state,” Stevens said. From people who have encouraged me to put in for this position that thought I would might do well at it.”

Stevens attributed where he is today to his wife and family.

Stevens has been in law enforcement for over 35 years, including his time in the military and LPD.