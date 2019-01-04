Former Lubbock teacher under house arrest

Image of Scott Riley Hall from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas - Former Coronado High School teacher Scott Riley Hall was placed under house arrest on Thursday.

“You are restricted to 24-hour-a-day lock-down at your residence except for medical necessities and court appearances or other activities specifically approved by the court,” the order said.

Riley was allowed to go free after he was indicted, but there were conditions of release. In November, Riley accepted a plea deal for use of interstate facilities to transport information about a minor. He will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in federal prison.

As part of the plea, Hall admitted he had a sexual relationship with one of his students.

While he remained free – pending his sentencing – he was ordered to have no contact with minors and to not go where minors would likely be found.

Court records said on December 21, Hall stopped at a grocery store in Central Lubbock.

“He saw a former student of his, got excited because she used to be a good student and waved at her from his vehicle,” court records said. “He stopped and thought that he probably should not have done that and immediately left the parking lot.”

Court records said, “Although the defendant did not have direct contact with a minor, whether or not he waved the minor over to his vehicle or waved in general at her, these actions could have resulted in direct, unsupervised contact with the minor.”

