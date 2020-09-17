Former Lubbock woman charged with sexually assaulting child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former Lubbock resident was arrested Thursday and charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Laura Feagan, 39, was first accused of sexually assaulting a family member in Lubbock in 2013.

According to court records, the victim told another family member that Feagan would engage in inappropriate touching every morning and every night. The victim said it was very painful. A Sexual Assault Nurse Exam was completed after the original complaint, and the Lubbock Police Department opened an investigation.

According to court records, the investigation was later closed because a Child Protective Services investigator believed the claim was part of a divorce case.

Sometime after the investigation was closed, Feagan’s ex-husband moved to Idaho and Feagan followed in order to be closer to her children, according to court documents.

In 2018, the Texas Rangers reopened the investigation.

When Rangers interviewed Feagan about the accusations, she denied them and said the victim could have felt the pain because of swimming or being in a swimsuit for long periods of time – which might have caused irritation.

Feagan also told investigators that she had been in therapy since 2017 because of a death threat she had made to her ex-husband about killing him and their children.

In January 2020, police in Boise, Idaho responded to a call that Feagan had sexually assaulted her therapist.

According to court documents, the therapist told investigators that during a therapy session, Feagan “unexpectedly began shaking her breasts and thrusting herself in a sexual manner toward [her therapist].”

Then, Feagan crawled on the ground toward her therapist and began to rub her therapist’s leg, court records said. She then threw her head onto the therapist’s chest, according to court records. When police arrived, Feagan admitted to the actions and claimed to have had a seizure.

According to court records, she also said she thought the female therapist was her boyfriend.

Feagan was released Thursday on a $35,000 bond.