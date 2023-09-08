LUBBOCK, Texas — A former Lubbock woman reappeared in national news outlets last week with the publication of her book, Who is Nika Nikoubin? A Bloody Las Vegas Hotel Story.

Nikoubin made national news for the first time in March 2022 when she told police why she stabbed a man in a Las Vegas hotel. She tied it to the U.S. drone strike in 2020 that killed a military leader in Iran, Qasem Soleimani.

“I guess out of spite and revenge,” she told an officer in a recorded interview.

“What do you mean by that? Like, why?” the officer asked.

“I mean the U.S. killed Soleimani. Lots of blood spilled,” she said. “So, I feel like, it’s fair that American blood be spilled.”

Nikoubin was charged with Attempted Murder, Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Burglary, according to Clark County records. The case later went to a plea deal with Nikoubin getting three years of probation for two counts of False Imprisonment with a Deadly Weapon.

She is allowed to serve the probation in Texas. In early 2023, Nikoubin lived in North Texas.

Image of book cover from press release

At the time of her sentencing, she said her family moved to the United States from Iran when she was age 12. She said she was raped at age 18.

In a statement at the time of her sentencing, she said, “At the time, I did not fully realize the impact that this experience had on me, and my mental health deteriorated.”

At the time of her arrest, her driver license record indicated a home address just a few blocks southeast of South Loop 289 and University Avenue. Her Facebook page at that time said she previously attended the Margaret Talkington School for Young Women Leaders.

Nikoubin delivered the commencement address to her graduating class in 2018.

The press release for her book on Monday said, “Following Nika Nikoubin’s final court hearing in Las Vegas, certain media outlets and online comments presented a distorted narrative, failing to capture the full spectrum of Nika’s life experiences and the hurdles her mental health struggles posed.”

The release said her autobiography delves into battle with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

“My main goal is to spark conversations about mental health,” Nikoubin said in the release. She also said she was determined to create a more compassionate society.

A portion of the proceeds, she said, will be allocated to National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Previous Coverage:

The victim in the stabbing case, Daniel Trevino, was quoted by KLAS TV as saying he forgave Nikoubin.

“I’ve chosen to forgive, but whatever the law decides to do, that’s up to the law,” Trevino said, according to KLAS.

“The incident in Las Vegas, which has been subject to misconceptions, was solely rooted in mental health struggles and bears no connection to any political motives or affiliations,” Nikoubin said.

In a Youtube video, labeled as the official book trailer, the text on-screen asked, “Did the news media get the story right?”

The coverage at each stage of the case on EverythingLubbock.com quoted official court records and included video from her police interrogation.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to victims’ advocates to invite comment. The invitation was not accepted.

Nikoubin scheduled a book signing at the Lubbock location of Barnes and Noble on September 30 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.