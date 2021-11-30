Former New Deal coach admits to inappropriate relationship with student in 2010, court documents say

NEW DEAL, Texas — An arrest warrant released Tuesday gave details into why former New Deal High School baseball coach Jason Ybarra was indicted for indecency with a child.

New Deal ISD announced September 7 that a staff member had engaged in an inappropriate texting and physical relationship with a student. The staff member’s name was not released. However, New Deal said the employee was no longer employed by the district.

Three days before the announcement, Ybarra resigned from the district. A copy of his resignation letter obtained by EverythingLubbock.com did not explain the reasoning for the departure.

A former student came forward and said Ybarra engaged in an inappropriate relationship with her in 2010, when she was 15.

At the time, Ybarra was in his early 20s and a student coach at NDHS. According to court documents, the former student told investigators that the two engaged in a texting relationship for several months. She also said at one point, Ybarra kissed her and touched her inappropriately on school property.

According to court documents, when a district administrator confronted him with the accusations, Ybarra “started crying and commented that he did not know why [the victim] hated him so bad.”

Three victims overall were listed in the arrest warrant, including the woman who made the initial report.

The second victim said in 2016, when she was 17, Ybarra asked her to send sexually explicit photos to him. The third victim said Ybarra sent “very nasty text messages” to her when she was a student, and he was a student coach in 2010.