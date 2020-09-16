Former Petersburg ISD teacher pleads guilty to harassing 16-year-old student via text messages

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former Petersburg ISD agriculture teacher pleaded guilty on Tuesday and admitted to harassing a 16-year-old student through repeated text messages, according to court documents.

William Duffin Galloway, 45, was the agriculture teacher at Petersburg High School in September 2019 when the school discovered and reported inappropriate communications on Galloway’s cellphone to one of his students. According to court documents, Galloway had the student’s cellphone number and would text message them about school-related activities.

Eventually, however, Galloway began sending the student suggestive messages, hinting at a relationship between the two of them, according to court documents. When the school discovered the texts, the student still had some of them on their phone.

At multiple points in the text messages included in court documents, Galloway said he was being inappropriate or bad.

Galloway also admitted to law enforcement that around February to May 2000, when he was a teacher at a school outside the region, he had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old student on multiple occasions.